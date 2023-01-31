Film Calendar

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. Rated R. 108 minutes. Directed by Martin McDonagh. Showing Friday at 5 p.m.; Sunday at noon; Monday-Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” – Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel. Rated PG. 73 minutes. Directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp. Showing Friday at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12:35 p.m.; Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Monday-Thursday at 4:40 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

Green Flannel and “Repo Man” – KPAC hosts a night of punk featuring music and a movie. Green Flannel is a punk-rock based band with surf, rock and grunge influences. “Repo Man” is an alien invasion film and a punk-rock musical. Rated R. 93 minutes. Friday, 7-11 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $10. (208) 882-8537.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – A sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes. She gets swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 140 minutes. Rated R. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Showing Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Saturday at 2:15 p.m.; Monday-Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker” Film Premiere and Dinner – “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker” reveals the instrumental role that Ella Baker, a friend and advisor to Martin Luther King, Jr., played in shaping the American civil rights movement. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Professor Terry Buffington. Dinner and drinks will be available. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Gladish Building, 115 N.W. State St., Pullman. $75. (509) 332-8081.

“The Whale” – A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Rated R. 117 minutes, Directed by Darren Aronofsky. Showing Friday at 4:45 p.m.; Saturday at 4:15 p.m.; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“Broker” – Boxes are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. Rated R. 129 minutes. Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda. Sunday, 2 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $10.

“This Is My Black” – In this groundbreaking musical documentary, the nuances of Black adolescence and surviving institutional violence are explored through the musically inclined students at Philadelphia’s Pine Forge Academy. Not rated. 66 minutes. Directed by Stephen Adetumbi and Jarrett Roseborough. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. (208) 882-8537.

“Dog Day Afternoon” – Three amateur bank robbers plan to hold up a bank. The supposedly uncomplicated heist suddenly becomes a bizarre nightmare as everything goes wrong. Rated R. 130 minutes. Starring Al Pacino and directed by Sidney Lumet. Thursday, 7-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7. (208) 882-8537.