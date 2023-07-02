Teen Journalism Institute: Deer Park’s Roberta Simonson is ready to ‘hold government accountable’

An accomplished student who strives to be her family’s first to attend college, Roberta Simonson is well-prepared for the constant chaos of the newsroom from her experience growing up with nine siblings.

“I don’t really need peace and quiet to work,” she said of being able to work in any environment.

A 2023 graduate of Deer Park High School, Simonson’s currently doing a gap year between high school and college to gain real world experience and learn things that can’t be taught in a classroom. Not that she isn’t comfortable in a classroom – Simonson was one of around a dozen salutatorians in her graduating class and put herself ahead by finishing numerous dual credit programs at Deer Park High School. She’s also worked at McDonald’s and as a housekeeper.

Simonson applied for The Spokesman-Review’s Teen Journalism Institute because she wishes to help people solve problems in the community by making sure they are well-informed.

Though nervous about doing something so different, Simonson is ready for the challenge.

“I’m excited to meet all different kinds of people,” she said.

In her short time in the Internship, she has found comfort in working with other students who have a similar level of commitment and interest in local journalism.

Her passion with writing and journalism began at Deer Park Middle School. She started writing outside of school with her friends about their favorite fantasy novels. Since that time, she’s realized she wants to understand the local levels of government that affect her own life and those of others throughout the region.

Though she has not decided which university she’ll attend, she said she wants to explore the world of political science and the role of local government in order to help make Eastern Washington a better place.

Simonson isn’t afraid of hard work. She’s worked in the fast food industry after school for a year, putting in an extra 18-28 hours after a 30-hour school week. She also worked at Loon Lake as a housekeeper during the summer of 2021, an experience she says made her understand how hard people must have to work to support their family.

“It makes it easier to empathize with the average person,” she said.

These things make her appreciate her internship in The Spokesman-Review newsroom even more.

“The civic aspect of journalism is what I’m interested in,” she said. “The ideals of journalism, like holding government accountable, are easier to understand when you’re in a newsroom.”

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Political science.

).