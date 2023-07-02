Teen Journalism Institute: Liam Bradford’s passion for sports led him to journalism

By Roberta Simonson The Spokesman-Review

Liam Bradford, incoming senior at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, drives almost an hour every morning to get to his new job at The Spokesman-Review.

“The experience is worth it,” Bradford said, referring to the drive.

He already serves as the editor-in-chief of the school’s student newspaper, so as soon as he saw the email from his college and career adviser, he knew he was going to apply for the summer newspaper internship.

“It was just so perfect for me,” he said.

Bradford is originally from Southern California and moved to North Idaho in 2020. While his feelings on the Northwest’s weather may be a different story, Bradford is impressed by another aspect of Northwest life.

“I think the people are a lot nicer here than anywhere else,” he said.

When it comes to journalism, sports is Bradford’s area of choice.

“I’ve played baseball since I was 6,” Bradford said. “I always had the childish hope that I would become a professional athlete.”

Bradford’s interest in sports evolved as he got older.

“When I was in eighth grade, I started writing sports for my friend’s website,” he said, “and I realized that I actually had a lot of fun doing it.” That’s when Bradford realized “I could actually go into the field of journalism.”

“When I’m writing about sports, watching sports, talking about sports, I’m having a lot of fun, so I think that’s a big deal.”

For Bradford, the Spokesman’s Teen Journalism Institute is a stepping stone to the ultimate dream: becoming a sports broadcaster.

“Ever since I was a little kid,” Bradford reminisces, “I would be watching a game and I would turn off the sound on the game and would pretend that I was calling play-by-play.”

Bradford is looking forward to his summer at The Spokesman-Review.

“I hope to improve my interviewing skills and learn the differences between what I do in journalism at school and what you would do in an actual newsroom,” Bradford said.

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: Breaking Bad is the greatest show of all time.