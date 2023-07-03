On the air
Mon., July 3, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:35 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Root
3:40 p.m.: L.A. Angels at San Diego TBS
Soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup
3:30 p.m.: Cuba vs. Canada FS1
5:30 p.m.: Martinique vs. Costa Rica FS1
Tennis, Wimbledon
3 a.m.: Wimbledon Day 2 ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at San Francisco 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
