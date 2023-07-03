Whitworth’s Mattea Nelson wraps stellar softball career with Academic All-America honor

Whitworth Pirates third baseman Mattea Nelson runs the bases against George Fox on April 15 at Diana Marks Field in Spokane. (Courtesy Whitworth Athletics)

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

The first Whitworth University softball player to earn Academic All-American honors since 2017, Mattea Nelson has been nothing short of impressive.

One of only two Northwest Conference student-athletes to make the NCAA Division III list, the third baseman was named a 2022-23 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Softball Academic All-America (third team) for NCAA Division III.

Nelson, a first team All-Northwest Conference and first team All-Region honoree, had a dominant season. She finished second in the NWC in batting average (.443) and hits (62) and set a school record while leading the conference in doubles (20). She ended the conference second in triples (four), fourth in total bases (96) and drove in a career-high 28 runs. At the end of her three years at Whitworth, Nelson’s career average was .399 with starts in 109 games.

Before becoming a Pirate, Nelson graduated from Northwest Christian and was a pitcher at Northwest University for a year before transferring to Spokane Falls Community College as a shortstop.

Whitworth softball coach Bob Castle was at a scrimmage against SFCC when he first saw Nelson.

“I remember walking away from that game going, ‘the best player on the field may have been on the other team,’ ” Castle said. “I simply walked away from that one exhibition, thinking how I liked my team, but I wish I had (Nelson) on my team.”

Castle soon reached out to Nelson and got a feel for what her career goals were and what she wanted to do academically. After talking to Castle, Nelson decided to transfer to Whitworth.

“One of the best things I loved about Whitworth was the softball team,” Nelson said. “They were super welcoming.”

Despite history as a pitcher and shortstop, Nelson changed positions to play third base for the Pirates.

“We’ve had back-to-back great athletes (in) that shortstop position, and I needed someone at third base,” Castle said.

Up for the challenge, Nelson put in work to excel at her new position.

“I knew that I could help the team out in a different way,” Nelson said. “My pitching background helped me a lot with my hitting and just knowing what spins you should hit and where the ball is (going to) go.”

Often, Nelson would stay after practice to work with the coaches on improving her game from third base.

“Not only did I get lucky to have her come to Whitworth, but then we got blessed with someone who wanted to put the work in at a position that she didn’t even anticipate playing, and all she did was become all-league and all-American,” Castle said. “Not bad.”

In addition to the work she put in with softball, Nelson succeeded academically. She graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average in her psychology degree.

“It was hard,” Nelson said. “I had to manage my time well and really buckle down on priorities, making sure that I kept good grades in order to play softball.”

Feeling she wasn’t finished with her softball career after she completed her undergraduate studies, Nelson approached Castle and asked if she could play her fifth year of NCAA eligibility.

“I don’t know that there would be very many players that say I’d say yes to,” Castle said. “I said yes to her.”

According to Castle, Nelson came back her final year more dedicated and committed than she was before.

“I just felt like I wasn’t done yet,” Nelson said. “I felt like this was God telling me this is a perfect opportunity to play one more year and be that older mentor for the younger girls.”

Now, post-graduation, Nelson aims to work as a coach—specifically so she can advocate for her athletes.

“I’d love to pour into the youth and the younger generation of sports,” Nelson said. “I was fortunate enough to have some good coaches in my life.”