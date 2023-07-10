Jennifer Garner to reprise role of Elektra after nearly 20 years in ‘Deadpool 3’

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Jennifer Garner fans have a super reason to celebrate as the “Elektra” star will reprise her role as the Marvel assassin.

The “Alias actress, 51, will be revisiting the role in the third installment of “Deadpool,” due out in theaters next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The news could be pointing to yet another example of Marvel utilizing the multiverse, as Garner initially played the role for Fox properties.

Garner first appeared as Elektra in 2003s “Daredevil,” alongside then-future husband Ben Affleck in the titular role. Garner’s character later got her own spinoff with the headlining role in 2005s “Elektra,” though the film was ultimately not a critical or commercial success.

Now, fans are excited to see Garner get a bit of redemption after nearly 20 years.

Not only is the part of Elektra familiar territory for the actress, but so too is working with “Deadpool” himself Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the script.

Reynolds, 46, starred in last year’s Netflix sci-fi drama “The Adam Project,” which was helmed by Levy. The film, involving time travelers, saw Garner play the mother to the young version of Reynolds’ Adam.