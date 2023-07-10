On the air
Mon., July 10, 2023
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: All-Star game Fox 28
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Houston vs. Oklahoma City NBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix vs. New Orleans ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Portland vs. Charlotte NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago vs. Sacramento ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Washington vs. San Antonio NBA
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: All-Star game 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
