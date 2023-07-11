Evacuations downgraded for Grant County wildfire

Evacuations for a wildfire burning in Grant County were downgraded Tuesday as crews gained containment on the blaze.

Areas under Level 3 evacuations, meaning to leave immediately, were downgraded to Level 2, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. That level means residents should be ready to leave. Residents who evacuated Monday were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday but were asked to stay aware.

The Bairdsprings Fire, burning west of Quincy, no longer threatened homes and other structures as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, as firefighters continued to strengthen containment lines, the sheriff’s office said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs, according to a FEMA news release Tuesday.

FEMA Region 10 Administrator Willie Nunn determined the fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.

At the time of the state’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the communities of Trinidad and Crescent Bar, the release said. The fire also threatened Grant County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration infrastructure, Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines, nearby campgrounds, a large boat launch, golf course, agriculture and tourism businesses, and fishing.

The fire forced State Route 28 to close, but it reopened around midnight Tuesday. The fire started Monday and was about 900 acres and growing Monday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.