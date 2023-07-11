On the air
July 11, 2023 Updated Tue., July 11, 2023 at 10:14 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Atlanta ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. Dallas NBA
3 p.m.: Toronto vs. Detroit ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Indiana NBA
5 p.m.: New York vs. Orlando ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Boston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: New York at Indiana NBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.