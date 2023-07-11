The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

July 11, 2023 Updated Tue., July 11, 2023 at 10:14 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Atlanta ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. Dallas NBA

3 p.m.: Toronto vs. Detroit ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Indiana NBA

5 p.m.: New York vs. Orlando ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Utah NBA

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Boston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: New York at Indiana NBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Atlanta Fox 28

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

