spt_230712_digest

WNBA: Jewell Loyd pushed the Storm back into a game in which they trailed by 20 in the fourth quarter, reaching 30 points with just under five minutes to play. She sank another three-pointer less than a minute later for good measure.

“It’s just a joy to watch when she’s able to hit shots consecutively,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “She’s carried a huge load of our offense this year.”

The Storm trailed by single digits, which hadn’t been the case since the first 12 seconds of the third quarter. They were down by seven late but got no closer, falling 93-86 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

The Storm dropped their sixth straight game, but not without another noteworthy effort from Loyd, who sank nine three-pointers on 15 attempts, a career best. She had as many three-pointers as the whole Mystics group.

She tied a WNBA record for single-game threes and had a chance to claim it outright, but a buzzer bid clanged off the rim.

Loyd, the WNBA’s scoring leader, suffered a sprained ankle in the Storm’s last outing but didn’t miss a game. Set for her fifth All-Star Game this weekend, Loyd recorded her sixth game of 30 or more points this season. She had 39 on Tuesday, two off her season and career high from June 29 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Djokivic advances to 46th Slam semifinal

Tennis: Novak Djokovic earned his 33rd-straight Wimbledon win with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev.

The 36-year-old is now two wins away from claiming his fifth consecutive championship and eighth overall at the All England Club, which would tie him with Roger Federer in both marks.

Kamara reaches plea deal in misdemeanor charge

NFL: Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a plea deal relating to last year’s fight at a Las Vegas nightclub that originally led to a felony charge, his attorneys said.

The 27-year-old Kamara was one of multiple men accused of attacking Darnell Greene at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in February 2022, according to a police report. Police said the incident left Greene with a right orbital fracture.

Kamara pleaded no contest to misdemeanor breach of peace. He has agreed to pay Greene more than $105,000 in restitution and complete 30 hours of community service, according to NFL.com.

The NFL could still suspend Kamara, who is entering his seventh season.

