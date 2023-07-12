The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: SRX Series ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Cleveland vs. Chicago ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBA

2 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Toronto ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee NBA

4 p.m.: Houston vs. Golden State ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. New Orleans NBA

6 p.m.: Portland vs. Orlando ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Sacramento NBA

Golf

5:30 a.m.: European Tour: Scottish Open Golf

10:30 p.m.: Champions Tour: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship Golf

Tennis

5:15 a.m.: Wimbledon (Women’s semifinal) ESPN

7:30 a.m.: Wimbledon (Women’s semifinal) ESPN

9:30 a.m.: Wimbledon (Mixed double final) ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

