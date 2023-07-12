On the air
Wed., July 12, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: SRX Series ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Cleveland vs. Chicago ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Atlanta NBA
2 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Toronto ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Milwaukee NBA
4 p.m.: Houston vs. Golden State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. New Orleans NBA
6 p.m.: Portland vs. Orlando ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Sacramento NBA
Golf
5:30 a.m.: European Tour: Scottish Open Golf
10:30 p.m.: Champions Tour: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship Golf
Tennis
5:15 a.m.: Wimbledon (Women’s semifinal) ESPN
7:30 a.m.: Wimbledon (Women’s semifinal) ESPN
9:30 a.m.: Wimbledon (Mixed double final) ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.