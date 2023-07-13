On the air
Thu., July 13, 2023
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 (qualifying) USA
4 p.m.: NHRA: Mile-High Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Washington ESPN2
2 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia NBA
3:30 p.m.: Boston vs. New York ESPN2
4 p.m.: Dallas vs. Indiana ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Denver ESPN2
6 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Detroit ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Phoenix ESPN2
8 p.m.: Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: WNBA skills competition ESPN
Golf
5:30 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
12:30 p.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Tennis, Wimbledon
5:30 a.m.: Men’s semifinal: Sinner vs. Djokovic ESPN
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula E: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports
9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 (qualifying) USA
Noon: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia MLB
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. White Sox at St. Louis Fox 28
6:07 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Basketball, 3-on-3
Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS
Basketball, WNBA
5:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game ABC
Combat sports
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Calgary CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Soccer, MLS
4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta FS1
Tennis, Wimbledon
6 a.m.: Women’s singles final ESPN
9 a.m.: Men’s doubles final ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports
7:15 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports
8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Motocross: Spring Creek National USA
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia OR L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Colorado MLB
1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels ESPN
Golf
7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
11 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: LPGA: Dana Open CBS
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Tennis, Wimbledon
6 a.m.: Men’s singles final ESPN
9:30 a.m.: Women’s doubles final ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
