Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 (qualifying) USA

4 p.m.: NHRA: Mile-High Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

7:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Washington ESPN2

2 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia NBA

3:30 p.m.: Boston vs. New York ESPN2

4 p.m.: Dallas vs. Indiana ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Denver ESPN2

6 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Detroit ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Phoenix ESPN2

8 p.m.: Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: WNBA skills competition ESPN

Golf

5:30 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

12:30 p.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Tennis, Wimbledon

5:30 a.m.: Men’s semifinal: Sinner vs. Djokovic ESPN

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula E: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports

9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 (qualifying) USA

Noon: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia MLB

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. White Sox at St. Louis Fox 28

6:07 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, 3-on-3

Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS

Basketball, WNBA

5:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game ABC

Combat sports

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Calgary CBS Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Soccer, MLS

4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta FS1

Tennis, Wimbledon

6 a.m.: Women’s singles final ESPN

9 a.m.: Men’s doubles final ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports

7:15 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Motocross: Spring Creek National USA

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia OR L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets MLB

1:07 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Colorado MLB

1:10 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels ESPN

Golf

7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

11 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: LPGA: Dana Open CBS

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Tennis, Wimbledon

6 a.m.: Men’s singles final ESPN

9:30 a.m.: Women’s doubles final ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

