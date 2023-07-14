On the air
Fri., July 14, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula E: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports
9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 (qualifying) USA
Noon: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:05 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia MLB
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. White Sox at St. Louis Fox 28
6:07 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB
6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root
Basketball, 3-on-3
Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS
Basketball, NBA Summer League
11:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Minnesota NBA
Noon: Golden State vs. Toronto ESPN
1:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento NBA
2 p.m.: Washington vs. Chicago ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Orlando NBA
5:30 p.m.: Denver vs. New York NBA
7:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Phoenix NBA
Basketball, WNBA
5:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game ABC
Combat sports
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Calgary CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC
Noon: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Soccer, MLS
4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta FS1
Tennis, Wimbledon
6 a.m.: Women’s singles final ESPN
9 a.m.: Men’s doubles final ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
