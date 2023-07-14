The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula E: Rome E-Prix CBS Sports

9 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Crayon 301 (qualifying) USA

Noon: Xfinity Series: Ambetter Health 200 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:05 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia MLB

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodger at N.Y. Mets OR Chi. White Sox at St. Louis Fox 28

6:07 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels MLB

6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, 3-on-3

Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS

Basketball, NBA Summer League

11:30 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Minnesota NBA

Noon: Golden State vs. Toronto ESPN

1:30 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento NBA

2 p.m.: Washington vs. Chicago ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Orlando NBA

5:30 p.m.: Denver vs. New York NBA

7:30 p.m.: Memphis vs. Phoenix NBA

Basketball, WNBA

5:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game ABC

Combat sports

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Saskatchewan at Calgary CBS Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: PGA: Kaulig Companies Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: Celebrity: American Century Championship NBC

Noon: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Soccer, MLS

4:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta FS1

Tennis, Wimbledon

6 a.m.: Women’s singles final ESPN

9 a.m.: Men’s doubles final ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 1510-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

