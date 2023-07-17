History for Chron

James G. Cross, the president of a bakers union, declined to take a polygraph test during an investigation in which he was accused of breaking into a hotel room and assaulting a “white-haired” woman identified as Lillian Ehrlich, of the Bronx, New York. A further investigation came to the union when Cross testified under oath that he had taken money from the union and put it into a special account with his personal money.

When the $7,500 was accounted for, the investigation into the union was closed. Abraham Harris, Cross’ lawyer, said Cross rejected the polygraph test because he had “no faith” in them.

James Gooch, an infantryman stationed at Fort Lewis, pleaded guilty to check forgery while being treated for a nervous condition. Gooch had passed four checks for $25.18 at city department stores for cash and clothes.

Judge Ralph P. Edgerton ordered the money to be returned after Gooch said he had no explanation for his actions, after returning from 18 months of combat in Korea.