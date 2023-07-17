Report: Gonzaga will host Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 11
July 17, 2023 Updated Mon., July 17, 2023 at 5:10 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State will pay Gonzaga a visit in early December as part of its nonconference schedule, according to a report Monday afternoon from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller.
The Delta Devils are scheduled to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 11, two days after Gonzaga pays Washington a visit in Seattle.
Mississippi Valley State becomes the ninth known opponent on Gonzaga’s 2023-24 nonconference schedule. The Bulldogs have just one other home game – a Nov. 10 game against Yale – on their nonleague slate at the moment.
Mississippi Valley State is a historically black university located in Itta Benna, Mississippi. The Delta Devils are coached by the program’s all-time assists leader, George Ivory, who accepted the job in the spring of 2022 after spending 13 seasons holding the same position at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
In Ivory’s first season, MVSU finished with an overall record of 5-27 while going 4-14 in SWAC play. The Delta Devils had a handful of games against high-major programs, including losses to Baylor (117-53), Missouri (83-62), Mississippi State (82-52) and TCU (88-43).
MVSU also faced Eastern Washington at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, losing 60-52.
