Vision Institute Northwest opening in Airway Heights
July 17, 2023 Updated Mon., July 17, 2023 at 1:48 p.m.
Vision Institute Northwest is having a grand-opening event 4-7 p.m. Thursday for its new clinic at 11919 W. Sunset Ave. in Airway Heights.
The business also has eye clinics at 12 E. Rowan Ave., suite No. 1, in Spokane and at 12121 E. Broadway Ave., building No. 1, in Spokane Valley. Vision institute also operates a facility in Bellevue.
Thursday’s event will include appetizers and refreshments as well as giveaways and raffles, including a grand prize of eye glasses with premium lenses and frame of the winner’s choice.
