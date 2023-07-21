On the air
Fri., July 21, 2023
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: CRC Brakleen 150 … FS1
9 a.m.: SportsCar: Euro Northeast Grand Prix … USA
11 a.m.: NHRA: Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals (qualifying) … FS1
Noon: IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 … NBC
Noon: Cup Series: HighPoint.com 400 (qualifying) … USA
2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pocono 225 … USA
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Colorado at Miami … MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston … FS1
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle … Root
4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland … NBC
4:15 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Milwaukee … Fox 28
6:07 p.m.: Houston at Oakland OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels … MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Connecticut at Atlanta … ESPN
Noon: Las Vegas at Minnesota … ESPN
6 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle … NBA
Combat sports
7 p.m.: Top Rank BOxing: Hughes vs. Kambosos Jr. … ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: BC Lions at Saskatchewan … CBS Sports
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: The Open Championship (Round 3) … NBC
Noon: The Open Championship (Replay) … Golf
2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship … Golf
1 a.m. (Sunday): The Open Championship (Final Round) … USA
4 a.m. (Sunday): The Open Championship (Final Round) … NBC
Golf, women’s
1 p.m.: Great Lakes Bay Invitational … CBS
Soccer, men’s club
2 p.m.: Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal … ESPN
5 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Tijuana at Philadelphia … FS1
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: San Jose at Portland … FS1
3 a.m. (Sunday): Friendly: Tottenham vs. Leicester … CBS Sports
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
5 a.m.: China vs. Denmark … Fox 28
10 p.m.: South Africa vs. Sweden … FS1
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Portugal vs. Netherlands … FS1
3 a.m. (Sunday): Jamaica vs. France … Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Toronto at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
