Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix (qualifying) … ESPN

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: CRC Brakleen 150 … FS1

9 a.m.: SportsCar: Euro Northeast Grand Prix … USA

11 a.m.: NHRA: Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals (qualifying) … FS1

Noon: IndyCar: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 … NBC

Noon: Cup Series: HighPoint.com 400 (qualifying) … USA

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pocono 225 … USA

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Colorado at Miami … MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston … FS1

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle … Root

4:10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland … NBC

4:15 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Minnesota OR Atlanta at Milwaukee … Fox 28

6:07 p.m.: Houston at Oakland OR Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels … MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Connecticut at Atlanta … ESPN

Noon: Las Vegas at Minnesota … ESPN

6 p.m.: Chicago at Seattle … NBA

Combat sports

7 p.m.: Top Rank BOxing: Hughes vs. Kambosos Jr. … ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: BC Lions at Saskatchewan … CBS Sports

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: The Open Championship (Round 3) … NBC

Noon: The Open Championship (Replay) … Golf

2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship … Golf

1 a.m. (Sunday): The Open Championship (Final Round) … USA

4 a.m. (Sunday): The Open Championship (Final Round) … NBC

Golf, women’s

1 p.m.: Great Lakes Bay Invitational … CBS

Soccer, men’s club

2 p.m.: Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal … ESPN

5 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Tijuana at Philadelphia … FS1

7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: San Jose at Portland … FS1

3 a.m. (Sunday): Friendly: Tottenham vs. Leicester … CBS Sports

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

5 a.m.: China vs. Denmark … Fox 28

10 p.m.: South Africa vs. Sweden … FS1

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Portugal vs. Netherlands … FS1

3 a.m. (Sunday): Jamaica vs. France … Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Toronto at Seattle … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane … 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

