On the air
Sat., July 22, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN
7 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports
8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 NBC
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: HighPoint.com 400 USA
1 p.m.: NHRA Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston ESPN
Basketball, 3-on-3
Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Washington CBS
Noon: Indiana at New York NBA
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Ottawa CBS Sports
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: The Open Championship NBC
11 a.m.: The Open Championship (Replay) Golf
2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club
4 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Atlas at New York City FS1
6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Minnesota at Puebla FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
11 p.m.: Argentina vs. Italy FS1
1:30 a.m. (Monday): Morocco vs. Germany FS1
4 a.m. (Monday): Panama vs. Brazil FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
