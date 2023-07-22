The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
64°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Hungarian Grand Prix ESPN

7 a.m.: Motocross: MX2 CBS Sports

8 a.m.: Motocross: MXGP CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 NBC

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: HighPoint.com 400 USA

1 p.m.: NHRA Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston ESPN

Basketball, 3-on-3

Noon: BIG3 Basketball CBS

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Washington CBS

Noon: Indiana at New York NBA

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Ottawa CBS Sports

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: The Open Championship NBC

11 a.m.: The Open Championship (Replay) Golf

2 p.m.: Barracuda Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club

4 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Atlas at New York City FS1

6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Minnesota at Puebla FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

11 p.m.: Argentina vs. Italy FS1

1:30 a.m. (Monday): Morocco vs. Germany FS1

4 a.m. (Monday): Panama vs. Brazil FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports