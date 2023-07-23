California man arrested in boat crash that hit house, injured 8 at Lake of the Ozarks

By Anna Spoerre Kansas City Star

A California man was charged with boating while intoxicated after a crash injured several people Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the 1.5-mile mark of the lake’s main channel, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2014 Nor-Tech boat with eight people aboard ran aground, crashed into a home, and then overturned, throwing everyone from the vessel, highway patrol said.

The driver, Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California, has since been charged with boating while intoxicated leading to injury and boating while intoxicated leading to serious injury, according to the highway patrol arrest report.

Ramirez, who is in his mid-40s, was also seriously injured in the crash, according to the report. He was released from the hospital early Sunday.

Two people aboard sustained moderate injuries, and the other six were seriously injured, police said.

The victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 21 to 51. They were from California, Illinois, Michigan and Mississippi, according to the crash report.

The boat was totaled in the wreck and the house had extensive damage, highway patrol reported.

The investigation into the crash continued Sunday afternoon.