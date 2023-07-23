Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton inks contract with Antwerp Giants of Belgian league

Rasir Bolton shared two emojis on Instagram Sunday afternoon to celebrate the first contract of his professional basketball career.

The Gonzaga guard posted a waffle and a Belgian flag, along with the accompanying caption, “waffle me,” to announce he’d signed with the Telenet Antwerp Giants of the BNXT League – a first-tier league in Europe that comprises of teams in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

Along with BNXT League games, Bolton and the Giants will also compete in qualifying games for the FIBA Basketball Champions League (BCL), which features 32 teams from various European countries.

Bolton, who spent the last two seasons at Gonzaga after two years at Iowa State and one at Penn State, was undrafted and did not participate in 2023 NBA Summer League alongside Zag teammates Julian Strawther, Drew Timme and Malachi Smith.

The guard started every game for the Zags each of the last two seasons, averaging 10.6 points per game, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds during his time in Spokane. Among GU’s starters, Bolton held the team’s top 3-point shooting clip each of the last two years, making 46% in 2021-22 and 41% in 2022-23.

Bolton elected to use a COVID-19 waiver that allowed him to play a fifth college season, helping Gonzaga extend its national-record streak of Sweet 16 appearances. His top scoring effort last season came when he made four 3-pointers and recorded 24 points in a win over Kentucky at Spokane Arena.

He also scored 23 points in a road win over San Francisco, making 8 of 9 shots in the field, including a handful of key 3-pointers down the stretch. With less than 10 seconds remaining and the game tied at 75-75, Bolton made a follow shot while drawing a foul to help Gonzaga secure a 77-75 victory on the Hilltop.

After struggling in the 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament and opening-round NCAA Tournament game against Grand Canyon, Bolton responded by scoring 17 points in Gonzaga’s Round of 32 victory over TCU.

Bolton earned All-WCC Honorable Mention in 2021-22 after being named to the All-Big 12 Third Team the season prior, when he led Iowa State with 15.5 points per game.

He was named to the WCC All-Conference Academic Team last season and recognized by mayor Nadine Woodward for his charity work in the Spokane community prior to Gonzaga’s Kraziness in the Kennel event.