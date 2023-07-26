The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, SRX Series

6 p.m.: Motor Mile Speedway ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Detroit MLB

4:10 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets or Chi. Cubs at St. Louis MLB

Basketball, WNBA

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles NBA

Golf

6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

8:30 a.m.: Senior Open Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

Soccer, men’s club

7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: St. Louis at America FS1

7:30 p.m.: Friendly: Dortmund at San Diego ESPN2

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

5 p.m.: South Africa vs. Argentina FS1

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Denmark vs. England FS1

4 a.m. (Friday): Haiti vs. China FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

