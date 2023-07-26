On the air
Wed., July 26, 2023
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, SRX Series
6 p.m.: Motor Mile Speedway ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Detroit MLB
4:10 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets or Chi. Cubs at St. Louis MLB
Basketball, WNBA
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Los Angeles NBA
Golf
6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
8:30 a.m.: Senior Open Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Soccer, men’s club
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: St. Louis at America FS1
7:30 p.m.: Friendly: Dortmund at San Diego ESPN2
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
5 p.m.: South Africa vs. Argentina FS1
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Denmark vs. England FS1
4 a.m. (Friday): Haiti vs. China FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
