Storm beat Sky to finally snap franchise-record 10 game losing streak

Michael Chavez Seattle Times

The Seattle Storm snapped their franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday with an 83-74 road win against the Chicago Sky.

The Storm had three players in double-digit scoring with Gabby Williams scored 17 points in just her sixth game with the team this year. Ezi Magbegor also scored 17

Jewell Loyd struggled in the first half (1 of 6, six points) and finished with 15 and Sami Whitcomb knotting a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Storm opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run and kept the Sky at arm’s length in the second half, building an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Sky put some pressure on late and cut the lead to single digits 77-70. Center Mercedes Russell kept the Storm’s lead with two key offensive rebounds and two layups.

The Storm out-rebounded the Sky 30-20 with 13 on the offensive side resulting in 24 second-chance points.