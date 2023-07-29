On the air
July 29, 2023 Updated Sat., July 29, 2023 at 4:31 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
6 a.m.: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles ESPN
Golf
6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC
8 a.m.: Senior Open Championship NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: Scottish Leagues Cup: Inverness at Dundee CBS Sports
8:55 a.m.: Friendly: Aston Villa vs. Brentford USA
11:40 a.m.: Friendly: Chelsea vs. Fulham NBC
6 p.m.: Friendly: Dortmund vs. Manchester United ESPN2
6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Seattle at Monterrey FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
Midnight: Spain vs. Japan Fox 28
Midnight: Zambia vs. Costa Rica FS1
3 a.m. (Monday): Australia vs. Canada Fox 28
3 a.m.: (Monday): Nigeria vs. Ireland FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
