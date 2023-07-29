The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 29, 2023 Updated Sat., July 29, 2023 at 4:31 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

6 a.m.: Belgian Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona Root

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles ESPN

Golf

6 a.m.: Senior Open Championship CNBC

8 a.m.: Senior Open Championship NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: Scottish Leagues Cup: Inverness at Dundee CBS Sports

8:55 a.m.: Friendly: Aston Villa vs. Brentford USA

11:40 a.m.: Friendly: Chelsea vs. Fulham NBC

6 p.m.: Friendly: Dortmund vs. Manchester United ESPN2

6 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Seattle at Monterrey FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

Midnight: Spain vs. Japan Fox 28

Midnight: Zambia vs. Costa Rica FS1

3 a.m. (Monday): Australia vs. Canada Fox 28

3 a.m.: (Monday): Nigeria vs. Ireland FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: Seattle at Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

