Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto MLB

6:40 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

6:45 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB

Hockey, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup

6:30 a.m.: Finland U18 vs. Canada U18 NHL

10 a.m.: United States U18 vs. Czechia U18 NHL

Soccer, Leagues Cup

5 p.m.: Chicago at Puebla FS1

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Guadalajara FS1

Soccer, Women’s World Cup

Midnight: United States vs. Portugal Fox 28

Midnight: Netherlands vs. Vietnam FS1

4 a.m. (Tuesday): England vs. China Fox 28

4 a.m. (Tuesday): Denmark vs. Haiti FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

