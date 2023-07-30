On the air
Sun., July 30, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto MLB
6:40 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
6:45 p.m.: Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Hockey, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup
6:30 a.m.: Finland U18 vs. Canada U18 NHL
10 a.m.: United States U18 vs. Czechia U18 NHL
Soccer, Leagues Cup
5 p.m.: Chicago at Puebla FS1
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Guadalajara FS1
Soccer, Women’s World Cup
Midnight: United States vs. Portugal Fox 28
Midnight: Netherlands vs. Vietnam FS1
4 a.m. (Tuesday): England vs. China Fox 28
4 a.m. (Tuesday): Denmark vs. Haiti FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.