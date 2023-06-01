Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

The Farm Chicks Vintage and Handmade Fair – Featuring hundreds of curated vintage and handmade shops. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10.

38th Annual MAC ArtFest – Approximately 75 artists from around the country will display and sell their work. The variety of artwork includes: ceramics, painting, jewelry, photography, printmaking, furniture, metalwork, wood, drawing, mixed media, fiber art, digital art and wood. Event will also feature live music, food trucks, a beer garden and a children’s area. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2316 W. First Ave. (509) 456-3931.

Classes/Workshops

Just Add Color: An Adult Coloring Program – Mindful creativity to encourage self-care and positive mental health. Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Layered Laser Cut Art – Learn how you can use a laser cutter to make three-dimensional art. For ages 16 and older. Register at tinyurl.com/2jezwsxn. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 929-4029.

Fundamentals of Pottery – This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication, such as the angle grinder. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop with T Kurtz – Class works on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. The teacher will provide materials and surface for each student and access to her pastels to supplement colors. Register at bit.ly/42TaEga. Thursday and Friday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $102. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Water-Wise Gardening – Learn ways to reduce your water bill and minimize your garden’s maintenance time. Discuss clever ideas, helpful resources and research-based information that will help you create a handsome landscape, protect natural resources and reduce maintenance chores. We also cover turf removal, drip irrigation installation and drought tolerant plant choices. Register at bit.ly/3HHXn1D. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

The Best of Summer Blooming Trees and Shrubs – Learn about all of the summer blooming trees and shrubs and which ones will work best. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Rose Mastery Series: Incorporating Roses Into Your Yard – The second class of the Rose Mastery Series will be all about learning how to plan and incorporate roses into the garden. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Trees and Shrubs in Containers – This class is to instruct how to pick the best shrubs and trees for the yard. June 11, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.