Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN

6 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix NBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1

Baseball, NCAA Regional

9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN

9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2

9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU

Noon: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2

Noon: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU

3 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU

6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2

6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Washington MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC

Basketball, WNBA

11 a.m.: Chicago at New York CBSSN

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana CBSSN

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Memphis Fox 28

1 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour

1:30 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

Noon: The Soccer Tournament championship CNBC

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: León vs. L.A. FC FS1

Softball, College World Series

Noon: Stanford vs. Washington ABC

4 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee ESPN2

Tennis

9 a.m.: French Open NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4 p.m.: Miami at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

