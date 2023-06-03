On the air
Sat., June 3, 2023
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 a.m.: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix CBSSN
6 a.m.: Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix NBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 FS1
Baseball, NCAA Regional
9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN
9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2
9 a.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
Noon: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2
Noon: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
3 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPN2
6 p.m.: Regional coverage, teams TBD ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Washington MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Arizona or Baltimore at San Francisco MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC
Basketball, WNBA
11 a.m.: Chicago at New York CBSSN
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Indiana CBSSN
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: New Jersey vs. Memphis Fox 28
1 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Michigan Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: European Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, LPGA Tour
1:30 p.m.: Mizuho Americas Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
Noon: The Soccer Tournament championship CNBC
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: León vs. L.A. FC FS1
Softball, College World Series
Noon: Stanford vs. Washington ABC
4 p.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Tennessee ESPN2
Tennis
9 a.m.: French Open NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:30 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
4 p.m.: Miami at Denver 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
9:30 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
