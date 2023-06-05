Cheney High School: For Colin Chen, working in family business helped him develop sense of responsibility

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Playing in band has been Colin Chen’s focus for years, but back when the Cheney High School senior was first offered the opportunity to learn an instrument in the fifth grade, he refused. He instead sat in a classroom alone while his classmates learned to play everything from the violin to the trombone.

However, his grandmother convinced him to give music a try in the sixth grade. On a whim, he picked the clarinet. It would be the first instrument of many. Over the years Chen would learn to play the saxophone, flute, trombone, mellophone, piano and bass guitar. He hesitates to pick a favorite and said that while he might be best at the clarinet, he likes playing the guitar more.

“It’s fun to play and not always the same,” he said. “What I’m the best at is not the one I enjoy the most.”

Chen grew up in Cheney, where his parents ran the China Buffet restaurant. They divorced in 2007. After his father moved to Ellsenburg and his mother developed mental health and substance misuse problems, Chen and his younger sister moved in with his grandparents, who took over the restaurant.

“In China it’s tradition for the children to live with the grandparents while the parents go out and work,” he said.

Chen has grown up in the restaurant, often translating and interpreting for his grandparents, who do not speak English. At the age of 10 he was responsible for calling wholesalers and putting in orders for the restaurant and doing other paperwork.

“I saw it as a burden,” he said. “As I matured, I realized how lucky and privileged I have been. It really has taught me so much. It’s helped me develop a lot of my responsibility.”

Even with his family responsibilities, Chen has remained active in jazz band and the wind ensemble. Most recently he competed at the state level in clarinet and has also competed with his school’s FBLA club. He played varsity tennis all four years of high school and has been a member of Key Club for three years. He helped reboot the school’s National Honor Society club when it lost its adviser and was the ASB treasurer his junior and senior years.

Although music has been his focus for many years, Chen said he doesn’t plan to continue to study it in college and just wants to play for fun.

“Having so much experience in music, I’ve learned the value of it,” he said. “I do love it. It’s just not what I’m most passionate about.”

Teacher Shannon Root said that Chen, while very busy, has maintained a rigorous course load and earned a high grade-point average. “Colin is an excellent student who is humble, talented and involved in his school and community,” she said. “He has been a pleasure to work with and I have enjoyed our conversations and interactions tremendously this year.”

Chen wants to study computer science or graphic design and has been accepted into Louisiana State University. He said he really wanted to go somewhere out of state and his stepfather’s family is from Louisiana, making it a good fit.