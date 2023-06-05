GM to invest $1 billion in Flint operations for next-gen heavy-duty truck production

By Jordyn Grzelewski</p><p> and Kalea Hall Detroit News

FLINT, Michigan – General Motors Co. will invest more than $1 billion in two of its plants in Flint to prepare for production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the Detroit automaker announced Monday.

About $788 million will go to Flint Assembly, which assembles the Chevrolet Silverado HD, the GMC Sierra HD Denali and GMC Sierra HD, according to a news release. That investment will fund plant updates – including expansions of the body shop and the general assembly conveyor, as well as new tooling and equipment – to prepare for production of GM’s next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks.

Another $233 million will fund new stamping dies, press refurbishments and other new equipment at Flint Metal Center.

“These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center,” Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability, said in a statement.

Johnson is slated to be on hand for the announcement Monday morning at Flint Assembly, along with United Auto Workers Local 598 representatives and Mike Booth, the UAW vice president who heads up the union’s GM department. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also is on the guest list.

The announcement comes the same day as state, local and federal officials will celebrate the groundbreaking for the first building at the new Flint Commerce Center at the former GM Buick City campus. That event will mark the start of construction on a facility that is scheduled to be complete in early 2024.

GM has not yet provided further details on the next-generation heavy-duty trucks Flint will make, or when they will launch.

Monday’s investment announcement comes just ahead of the start of crucial contract negotiations between the UAW and all three Detroit automakers, talks that will include product allocation decisions and which are expected to play a significant role in shaping the automotive industry’s transition to electrification. Negotiations are expected to start this summer ahead of the Sept. 14 expiration of the union’s contracts with GM, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV.

“When business is booming as it has been for the past decade – due to the hard work of UAW members – the company should continue to invest in its workforce,” Booth said in a statement in GM’s news release. “It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company. We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA.”

In a news release, GM noted that it saw a 38% year-over-year uptick in HD pickup sales in 2022, with nearly 288,000 trucks sold. The automaker also noted that it’s committed more than $1.7 billion to its operations near Flint this year alone, including $579 million in Flint Engine Operations for production of the sixth generation small block V-8 engine and $103.5 million in its Davison Road Processing Center for technology improvements.

Meanwhile, GM is pursuing incentives tied to another potential investment at its light-duty truck plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Allen County Council in Fort Wayne recently approved a tax abatement request tied to a $468 million investment in manufacturing equipment at the plant, the Detroit News previously reported.

That investment is expected to be made between July 2025 and February 2029. GM requested and received a 10-year, 100% abatement on its new personal property equipment investment. GM has not yet provided details but confirmed a “potential future investment” is in the works for the Fort Wayne plant.