Kootenai High School: Callie Smith

By Sophia Sanchez For The Spokesman-Review

Kootenai High School graduate Callie Smith had to find a balance between her passion to compete and finding time to study.

“I had to miss school for sports,” Smith said. “Ultimately, I was able to keep my grades up because my teachers would always give me my assignments before, or I was able to work on them before a competition.”

Staying active being involved in gymnastics, maintaining good grades and participating in school leadership/ASB has paid dividends for Smith. She is the Xcel gold state gymnastics champion in her age division.

Smith moved from Wisconsin to Idaho when she was 13 years old. She is a summer person, she said. She loves to be in the water and participate in watersports.

During the summer, she would go sailing with friends and play volleyball and go wake surfing.

When balancing her school life with her sports life, she had to learn some tips and tricks along the way.

“When Callie is part of a team she steps up as a leader,” said Jennifer Smith, the Callie’s mother. “Even though gymnastics is an individual sport she builds up the team feeling, she helps to coach the younger girls and is an example to others.

“In school, she likes to be a part of planning for events and brings big ideas.”

Katie Ames, the school counselor at Kootenai High School in Harrison, Idaho, has known Smith for the past four years.

Ames said Smith is positive and vivacious. She inspires her classmates and teammates to participate and be themselves by giving them inspiration.

“Callie has challenged herself recently to be more involved with ASB, student leadership, creation of the yearbook and taking tough courses such as physics and zoology,” Ames said. “She strives to be better and has goals outside of high school.”

Smith served as the ASB vice president, which is only offered for her senior year.

In her leadership class, Smith said they are currently working on their school yearbook, but normally they would make posters for sports, clubs, or school events.

“Callie, as a child, was happy, independent, bright and colorful, curious and caring,” her mother said. “She is still all these things but more refined.”

Smith will continue her educational journey attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall. She hasn’t decided on a major but knows she wants to continue to participate in gymnastics in a more fun aspect.

“She has settled into herself,” Jennifer Smith continued. “She has learned as she’s grown and been shaped by experiences through the years of her life.”