Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Make Your Own Pendleton Moccasins – Make your own Pendleton Moccasins from scratch. To purchase tickets, visit www.cdacasino.com/event/make-your-own-pendleton-moccasins/. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $150. (800) 523-2464.

Teen 3D Printing Class: Phone Stand – Teens can customize and 3D print a dinosaur phone stand . Learn how to operate the printer, safety and ethics of finding 3D models on the web, and preparing a file for print. Ages 14-18. Limited space. Register : bit.ly/3OVcoBG Monday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 929-4029.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – All skill levels welcome. Supplies include watercolor paper, tube paint, brushes, a board to put the paper on and a small container for water. Registration required online : createarts.org. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $20. (509) 447-9277.

Layered Laser Cut Art – Learn how to use a laser cutter to make 3D art. For ages 16 and older. Register at tinyurl.com/2jezwsxn. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 929-4029.

Beginning Welding – Learn the basics of MIG welding and other tools for metal fabrication, such as the angle grinder. Participants will build their skills throughout the four-week class, culminating in the creation of your very own metal art lamp. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $150. (208) 929-4029.

Fundamentals of Pottery – Learn the skills necessary to throw cylinders, cups, bowls and more in this exciting introduction to throwing fundamentals. This class is designed for students with little to no experience on the potter’s wheel. This class will also cover glazing and basic hand building techniques. For ages 16 and older. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $200. (208) 929-4029.

Kimekomi with Jenni Barry – The Japanese art of tucking fabric into a groove to form a design you draw. Bring favorite fabric pieces if you like and a snack. View color books, quilts or stained glass patterns for inspiration. Tools, base and some fabric provided. Register online at createarts.org. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Wash. $36. (509) 447-9277.

Adult Coloring – Adult coloring is known to relax the brain, reduce stress and anxiety and improve motor skills. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Free. (509) 444-5395.

Mixed Media Painting – Explore designs of realistic and abstract subjects using a combination of media. Emphasis will be placed on experimentation. To register and see required supplies, visit spokaneartsupply.com/pages/wes-hanson-art-instructor. Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $100. (509) 327-6628.

Home/Garden

Community Garden – Community garden with season-long boxes for rent for $35. Email tjlape@gmail.com with interest in joining. Feb. 19-July 31, Noon. Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. Eighth Ave. (one block west of Central Valley High School), Spokane Valley. (509) 926-6450.

Trees and Shrubs in Containers – Learn how to pick the best shrubs and trees for the yard. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Water-Wise Gardening – Discuss clever ideas, helpful resources and research that will help you create a handsome landscape, protect natural resources and reduce maintenance . We also cover turf removal, drip irrigation installation and drought tolerant plant choices. Free. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Fairfield Library, 305 E. Main St., Fairfield. Register at bit.ly/3LBA8aw. Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Register at bit.ly/3nzzTVv. (509) 893-8350.

Our Favorite Trees – Plant experts discuss their favorite trees. Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Need assistance identifying a garden pest or determining why a plant is not thriving? Learn about a variety of horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

2023 Spokane in Bloom Garden Tour – The tour will feature six beautiful local gardens on the South Side: 3721 E. 35th Ave., 5219 S. Sunward Drive, 3311 E. 65th Ave., 2107 E. 15th Ave., 2020 E. 23rd Ave., and 414 W. 23rd Ave. Tour will also include a stop at Barn & Bloom Garden Nursery, 4010 E. Jamieson Road, featuring a food truck, vendors, artists and live music. For more information, to purchase tickets and view a map of the tour, visit tieg.org or call (509) 535-8434. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $15.

Rose Mastery Series – Pruning and Maintenance (Class 3 of 4) – The third class of the series will be all about pruning and maintaining rose bushes to ensure the best health and most abundant blooms. Saturday, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Carnivorous Plants 101 – Learn about carnivorous plants and general care, watering and light needs. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Gardening in North Spokane – North Spokane and the outlying areas north are notorious for getting the worst of our frost, freezes and general cold. This class teaches about what plants can handle the cold and ways to provide protection to help plants that may need it. Sunday, June 18, 2-3 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.

Pets

Low Cost Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Clinic for low cost vaccinations, deworming, flea and tick preventative, and microchipping. The clinic is first-come first-serve, and will provide for everyone in the door by 7 p.m., or until supplies run out. No appointment needed, walk-ins welcome. Visit sites.google.com/view/newsnalliance for information and pricing. Monday, , 3-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. (509) 487-1603.

enger Hunt and Animal Adoption Fair – A fun scavenger hunt to raise money for the special needs dogs at Double J Dog Ranch. Although promoted as a motorcycle event, cars are welcome too! Visit bit.ly/3WYYVL6 for information on the scavenger hunt and ride. Saturday, 9 a.m. Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson, 19011 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley. $20. (509) 927-7433.