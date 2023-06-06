On the Air
June 6, 2023 Updated Tue., June 6, 2023 at 9:56 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Oakland at Pittsburgh MLB
1:10 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root
4 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at Toronto MLB
8 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Angels or San Francisco at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA Finals
5:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami ABC
Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup
4:30 p.m.: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.