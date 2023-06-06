The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

June 6, 2023 Updated Tue., June 6, 2023 at 9:56 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Oakland at Pittsburgh MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

4 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at N.Y. Yankees or Houston at Toronto MLB

8 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Angels or San Francisco at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami ABC

Soccer, women’s, NWSL Challenge Cup

4:30 p.m.: Orlando Pride at Gotham FC CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

