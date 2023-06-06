Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nikita P. Burlakov, of Spokane Valley, and Oksana A. Vasilenko, of Happy Valley, Oregon.

Jonathan E. Buell and Jessica C. Frazier, both of Cheney.

Bradley R. Bothun, of Spokane, and Caley M. Edwards, of Medical Lake.

Jason C. Riter and Deana M. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles K. Pierce, of Boise, and Jennifer L. Degraffenreid, of Fairfield.

Alexis D. Lao and Jacqueline M. Barroso, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy L. Daily and Danielle S. Read, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Daniel W. Reynolds and Kearstin M. Pudwill, both of Spokane Valley.

Leo Boaz and Malina Rudolph, both of Spokane.

Cody F. Myers and Jennifer D. Gillispie, both of Spokane.

Mike Levchenko and Suzana V. Gavrilyuk, both of Spokane.

Lonnie E. Scott and Rachel M. Adams, both of Spokane.

Allen W. Eveland and Jessica Lewellen, both of Spokane.

Evan J. C. Lewis and Rebecca M. Geibel, both of Spokane.

Eric T. Holman and Ilse B. Papst, both of Spokane.

Brendon L. Ralston and Katelyn M. Howard, both of Spokane Valley.

Ranulfo M. Zamora and Olga S. S. Amador, both of Medical Lake.

Luis B. Sanchez and Julia A. Tinnel, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. Jennings and Dailene M. Stedman, both of Spokane.

Kenneth C. Brian and Glenna M. Cragun, both of Deer Park.

Jason Liebert and Wulfric Kolbeck, both of Wenatchee.

Stephanie M. Jobe and Alexandria E. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Hayden R. Leslie and Livia J. Stratton, both of Missoula.

Derek L. Galloway and Stephanie R. Bremer, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Caleb C. Duel and Krystale R. Ritz-Schubert, both of Spokane.

Tyler L. Taylor and Brandi J. Hennessy, both of Spokane.

Arthur D. Tejada and Cassandra M. Baune, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Mauget and Hannah M. Davis, both of Spokane.

Leobardo M. C. Herrera, of Spokane, and Haidee Jimenez, of Stanfield, Oregon.

Roderick H. McKee, of Spokane Valley, and Gina M. Helgesen, of Mead.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Boksong Kim, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Eris Church, money claimed owed.

Kristin R. Linnemeyer v. Jared R. Schock, seeking quiet title.

iRE LLC v. Lori Kelly, restitution of premises.

Bruce Barany v. Lyndsi Jurado, restitution of premises.

Karen Brown v. Heidi Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

Griselda Garcia-Alvarez v. Tyler Miller, complaint.

Shawn and William Deno v. Sapphire Hospitality North LLC, Days Inn and Suites by Wyndham, complaint.

Tyler and Anna Howland v. Ronald Umland and National Food Corporation, complaint.

Shirley Highfill v. Penny OPCO LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Meade, Jarrod S. and Liebing, Trevor R.

Gilliland, Rhonda S. and Wright, Hezekiah T.

Taxter, Clint E. and Ann B.

Hall, Elizabeth S. and James D.

Miller, Kimberly A. and Eric W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Roman Garza, 44; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Joel V. Logan, 41; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Patrick T. Brown, 57; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jessica L. Bradley, 32; eight days in jail, theft.

Latoyia D. Cochran, 39; 27 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aaron J. Hall, 33; nine days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Brandon M. Hrycenko, 39; eight days in jail, reckless driving.

Mary E. Lambert, 44; 27 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob C. Lockard, 27; 15 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Katie D. Pittsley, 24; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Brandon A. Rand, 29; 36 days in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Clay A. Sanford, 32; 18 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Keena M. Scrivner, 37; 22 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ronan L. Whiteplume, 39; 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Jacob A. Robideaux, 31; 125 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Brittany M. Robinson, 28; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, no-contact order violation.

Trent M. Rupert, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Clay W. Graff, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tony L. Gust, 44; five days in jail, no valid operation without identification.

George H. Garber II, 21; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kera J. Fitzgerald, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Mitchell I. Crazybull, 37; 12 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Esmeralda Barragan, 59; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.