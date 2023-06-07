The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
67°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

June 7, 2023 Updated Wed., June 7, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Tampa Bay or L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado or Baltimore at Milwaukee MLB

7 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Angels or N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB

Football, CFL

6 p.m.: Calgary vs. B.C. Lions CBSSN

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Vegas at Florida TNT

Tennis, women’s

8 a.m.: French Open semifinal NBC

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports