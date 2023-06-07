On the Air
June 7, 2023 Updated Wed., June 7, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Tampa Bay or L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Colorado or Baltimore at Milwaukee MLB
7 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Angels or N.Y. Mets at Atlanta MLB
Football, CFL
6 p.m.: Calgary vs. B.C. Lions CBSSN
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Connecticut Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf
9 a.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: Canadian Open Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Vegas at Florida TNT
Tennis, women’s
8 a.m.: French Open semifinal NBC
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
