Corrections
June 8, 2023 Updated Thu., June 8, 2023 at 8:59 p.m.
Evidence found in different Subaru
Police found three firearms and clothing in a Subaru Outback during the investigation of Benjamin Hill, an East Valley High School teacher who is accused of shooting at his ex-wife’s car, according to court documents. Dispatch found a 2013 Subaru Legacy was registered to someone who lives at the same residence as Hill. A story that ran on the front page of Thursday’s Northwest section in The Spokesman-Review indicated the wrong Subaru in which the evidence was found. The error was the result of the reporter’s misinterpretation of court documents.
