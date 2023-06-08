The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the Air

June 8, 2023 Updated Thu., June 8, 2023 at 9:49 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 (practice) FS1

5 p.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals FS1

Baseball, NCAA super regional

9 a.m.: Duke vs. Virginia ESPN2

2 p.m.: TCU vs. Indiana State ESPNU

3 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Florida ESPN2

5 p.m.: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees or Arizona at Detroit MLB

6:38 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels AppleTV+

Basketball, NBA Finals

5:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami ABC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

Noon: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Golf, women’s

9 a.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Softball, College World Series

5 p.m.: Florida State vs. Oklahoma … ESPN

Tennis, men’s

6 a.m.: French Open semifinals: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic NBC

9 a.m.: French Open semifinals: Ruud vs. Zverev NBC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 920-AM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Miami 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 (qualifying) FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Door Dash 250 FS1

Baseball, NCAA super regional

9 a.m.: Alabama vs. Wake Forest ESPN

9 a.m.: Virginia vs. Duke ESPN2

Noon: Florida vs. South Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Kentucky vs. LSU ESPN

Noon: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss ESPNU

3 p.m.: Texas vs. Stanford ESPN2

3 p.m.: Indiana State vs. TCU ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Arizona at Detroit or Miami at Chi. White Sox MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Texas at Tampa Bay MLB

4:30 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28

7:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

Boxing

7 p.m.: Lopez vs. Taylor ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Montreal vs. Ottawa CBSSN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Memphis vs. New Orleans NBC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Mixed Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

2:30 p.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

Golf, women’s

1:30 p.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Vegas at Florida TNT

Horse racing

Noon: Belmont Stakes Fox 28

Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Inter vs. Manchester City CBS

Tennis, women’s

6 a.m.: French Open final: Świątek vs. Muchova NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Portland 112 CNBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota / Save Mart 350 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia or Houston at Cleveland MLB

1:30 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Dallas at New York ABC

Noon: Washington at Seattle ABC

2 p.m.: Phoenix at Indiana CBSSN

Football, USFL

11 a.m.: Houston vs. Birmingham NBC

1:07 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root

4 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Philadelphia Fox 28

4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Scandinavian Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA: Canadian Open CBS

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Golf, women’s

11 a.m.: Shoprite LPGA Classic Golf

Soccer, men’s, MLS

10 a.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Galaxy Fox 28

7 p.m.: Portland at FC Dallas FS1

Soccer, women’s, NWSL

4 p.m.: Orlando at Portland CBSSN

Tennis, men’s

6 a.m.: French Open final NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

