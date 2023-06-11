Interstate 95 bridge collapses in Philadelphia after truck fire

By Justin George and Mary Claire Molloy Washington Post

All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in both directions in Northeast Philadelphia after a highway overpass collapsed Sunday morning as a result of a truck fire, city officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police closed the interstate in both directions, according to Joy Huertas, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia mayor’s office. The city Office of Emergency Management said the closure affects a stretch between the Woodhaven Avenue and Aramingo Avenue exits.

“Avoid area,” the office said in a tweet. “Plan and seek alternative travel routes.”

I-95 is the main north-south interstate along the East Coast, stretching from Florida through the Washington area and north through Maine to Canada.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the location of the fire was between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Linden Avenue and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street. Surrounding streets are also closed for emergency response vehicles, officials said.

“The fire is under control and City and state agencies are responding to address impacts to residents in the area and travelers affected by the road closure,” Huertas said in an email.

While it’s not known how long the closure could last, Philadelphia officials urged motorists to plan alternative travel routes when planning their weekday commutes, the city said in a statement.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took to Twitter about 12:30 p.m. to address residents’ mounting anxieties, pledging updates and directing people with questions to a social media account for the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

Detours on Sunday included Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, I-76 East and I-676 East for southbound I-95. Instead of northbound I-95, the city recommended that motorists use I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road).

The fire was reported sometime before 6:30 a.m., when Philadelphia firefighters arrived on scene at the Cottman Avenue exit. It took about an hour for them to get it under control, the Philadelphia Fire Department said in a tweet.

Philadelphia Emergency Management officials said a tanker caught fire. The U.S. Coast Guard said 8,500 gallons of spilled gasoline is leaking into drainage near the highway, which runs along the coast of the Delaware River.

“It hasn’t made its way to the water that much,” said Ensign Josh Ledoux, a spokesperson for the Delaware Bay sector of the Coast Guard. Crews are monitoring the situation and awaiting the arrival of an absorbent boom – a floating barrier that helps contain oil spills – from New Jersey.

Ledoux said the boom is stuck in traffic.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) tweeted that he has been briefed on the collapse by state transportation and emergency management officials. State Transportation Secretary Michael B. Carroll was headed to the scene to assess recovery and traffic needs.

Shapiro said he and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis have been coordinating response with officials from Philadelphia, New Jersey and the federal government.

“For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene,” he said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was monitoring the impact of the collapse and has been in contact with the Federal Highway Administration. He pledged the help of the Transportation Department.

“I’ve been in touch with FHWA and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction,” Buttigieg said in a tweet.

Dozens of city, state and federal emergency and transportation agencies are responding to the collapse, the city fire department said.

Mike Ditro, the manager of Curran’s Irish Inn, adjacent to I-95 on Cottman Avenue, said he could see the smoke from work.

Ditro, 55, said he won’t be able to know the true toll of the collapse until Monday, but traffic has been slightly delayed near the restaurant. A police officer was helping drivers navigate the area.

“There’s nothing you can do,” he said. ‘It’s going to be gridlock, I’m sure.”