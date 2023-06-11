On the air
Sun., June 11, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:05 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Texas MLB
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Finals
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Denver ABC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
