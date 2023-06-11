Spokane in Bloom garden tour offers a chance to harvest landscaping ideas

Dean Fowler and Kerry Clark’s South Perry garden at 107 E. 15th Ave. is among those featured in the annual Spokane in Bloom garden tour on Saturday. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

Tickets: $15, available at any of the gardens on the day of the tour, or in advance on The Inland Empire Gardeners’ website at tieg.org/spokane-in-bloom, or at the following Spokane nurseries: Blue Moon Garden & Nursery, 1732 S. Inland Empire Way; Gibson’s Nursery, 1401 S. Pines Road; Judy’s Enchanted Garden, 2628 W. Northwest Blvd.; Northwest Seed & Pet, 7302 N. Division St. and 2422 E. Sprague Ave.; and Barn and Blossom, 4010 E. Jamieson Road.

Details: Tickets can be purchased for $15 prior to the day of the tour at tieg.org/spokane-in-bloom. On Saturday, they are available at any of the gardens on the tour.

Visiting local gardens is a great way to pick up new design ideas and discover wonderful plant combinations. Thanks to the Inland Empire Gardeners, six lovely private gardens will be open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each stop is certain to inspire beginning and seasoned gardeners alike.

In addition, garden-related vendors including plant nurseries, home crafters and garden artists will be on hand while musicians add to the festive atmosphere.

Dean Fowler and his wife, Kerry Clark, love staying in mountain lodges and decided to recreate that feeling with their home and the surrounding landscape, which is located at 2107 E. 15th Ave. After a major remodel and addition to the 1954 rancher, Fowler worked on the surrounding hardscape and pathways.

“I’ve really focused a lot on the front yard for curb appeal,” he explained. “My goal is to frame the view.”

Visitors will be drawn to the front rockery, which was formerly a pond. It has been artistically planted with a combination of bearded and Siberian irises, columbines, ornamental grasses, daylilies and succulents. The Japanese pagoda tree provides dappled shade over the area as well as a cohesiveness to the peaceful scene.

“I’ve always loved different types of trees,” he said. “Some of my favorites are the tricolor beech, fringe tree, ginkgo, Japanese maple, weeping atlas cedar and paperbark maple. I find they are always evolving in our landscape.”

While they both enjoy working in the garden, Kerry Clark is quick to point out that her husband is truly the gardener.

“I’m like the sous chef, who is second in command in the kitchen,” she said. “I mostly do the weeding and deadheading.”

They have enjoyed selecting plants based on their flower colors and leaf textures. The front terrace is decorated with ceramic pots of clivias and hostas as well as hanging baskets of trailing begonias and fuchsias.

The rest of the landscape is dotted with rhododendrons, bleeding hearts, bluebells, weigela, azaleas, hydrangeas, roses and intersectional peonies.

As visitors wind around to the back, they’ll discover an outdoor kitchen, dining and sitting area.

“In the evening, we love sitting on the deck because we can’t see any other houses,” Fowler said. “We just imagine a lake and the peacefulness of it.”

A walkway framed by an attractive custom railing leads down to the lower area of the lot. There are small planting areas with hostas and other shade-loving plants, as well as metal sculptures.

“I think it’s a challenge knowing how to mix plants together but sometimes I think it has turned out pretty good,” Fowler admitted.

The following gardens are also on the tour:

Ken and Amy Jo Ellis, 3721 E. 35th Ave. Tour-goers will enjoy the colorful sunny borders, serene shady nooks and brightly painted garden art that adds an element of fun to the setting.

David and Eileen Swalling, 5219 S. Sunward Dr. Get some great ideas for deer-resistant plants while enjoying the peaceful seating areas with pleasant views, water features and a dash of whimsy.

Cathi Lamoreux and David Lipton, 3311 E. 65th Ave. This classic perennial garden includes flowers, ornamental grasses, native plants, vegetables and herbs. Don’t miss the rock garden, water features, garden house and compost area.

Todd and Jody Hechtman, 2020 E. 23rd Ave. In 2017, this garden underwent big changes. Highlights include a thriving shade garden, flowering trees and shrubs, dwarf conifers, herbaceous perennials and large ornamental containers.

Sam and Anna Kalk, 414 W. 23rd Ave. Explore this attractive, drought-tolerant landscape that includes native plants and focuses on food production. There are raised beds, a small waterfall, rock garden and chicken coop.

There will also be a bonus stop at Barn and Blossom Garden Nursery, 4010 E. Jamieson Road. Proceeds from the Spokane in Bloom garden tour will benefit community service programs.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at Susan@SusansintheGarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.