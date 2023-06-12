The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
83°F
Current Conditions
Thunderstorm
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

100 years ago in Spokane: Chronicle declares Prohibition a big success

On this day 100 years ago, the Spokane Daily Chronicle proclaimed Prohibition was a big success. (S-R archives)
On this day 100 years ago, the Spokane Daily Chronicle proclaimed Prohibition was a big success. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran a pair of stories asserting – a bit prematurely – that Prohibition was a big success.

The first story claimed that Prohibition enforcement was growing stronger every year and that agents had made 35% more arrests in 1922 than in 1921. The article implied that agents were finally getting the upper hand on bootleggers.

The second story sported a headline that said “Prohibition Saved America.” It quoted a federal Prohibition commissioner as saying that Prohibition was the key factor in America’s commercial resurgence.

The commissioner said that in pre-Prohibition days, it was common to see “50 saloons in a few blocks” in a city. Now, he said, those buildings were occupied with “business firms that are a benefit to the public and the nation.” This created a “wholesome effect on business conditions in general.”

The Chronicle’s editors were clearly in agreement with this. They ran an editorial the same day which declared that Prohibition was “one of the greatest steps in the progress of America,” and that any congressman who would consent to its repeal “is not fit to represent this community.”

From the law beat: A small item in the Chronicle mentioned that a certain Ralph Foley was one of 14 seniors set to graduate from Gonzaga University.

He was the class president, and he said he planned to “complete a law course” after graduation.

Nobody could have known that Ralph Foley would eventually become a Superior Court judge for 34 years, and the father of U.S. Speaker of the House Thomas S. Foley. Nor could they know that Gonzaga’s library would someday be named the Ralph E. and Helen Higgins Foley Center Library.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety