Sports Highlights
June 12, 2023 Updated Tue., June 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
6:40 p.m.: Cleveland at San Diego (MLB)
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle (Root)
7:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (MLB)
Basketball
WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix (CBS Sports)
