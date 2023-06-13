On the Air
June 13, 2023 Updated Tue., June 13, 2023 at 10:08 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Francisco at St. Louis or Milwaukee at Minnesota MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets ESPN
6:40 p.m.: Miami at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League
11:45 a.m.: Croatia vs. Netherlands FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
