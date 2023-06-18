On the air
Sun., June 18, 2023
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Stanford ESPN
4 p.m.: Louisiana State at Wake Forest ESPN
Baseball, MLB
5:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Houston OR Texas at Chi. White Sox MLB
Hockey, AHL
7 p.m.: Hershey at Coachella Valley NHL / Root
Soccer, Euro qualification
11:45 a.m.: Greece vs. France FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
