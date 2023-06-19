Large wildfire in Walla Walla area threatening homes and agriculture
June 19, 2023 Updated Mon., June 19, 2023 at 10:21 p.m.
From staff reports
A wildfire in Walla Walla County was burning “several thousand” acres and threatening homes and agriculture Monday night, state fire officials said.
The Oasis Fire started around 3:22 p.m. near the town of Touchet, according to a news release from the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The release said the fire burning grass and sage was threatening homes, agriculture and infrastructure.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management said on Facebook that the fire was burning several thousand acres “with a large uncontrolled perimeter.” Evacuation advisories are in place for:
- Level 1 (be aware): Touchet North Road
- Level 2 (be prepared to leave): Dodd Road where the gravel road begins (going east from where the crop circles end)
- Level 2: Cameo Heights Mansion on Oasis Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
