News >  Nation/World

Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking

June 20, 2023 Updated Tue., June 20, 2023 at 2:48 p.m.

Andrew Tate (third from right) and his brother Tristan Tate (second from right) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on Jan. 10, 2023, for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.   (Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
German Press Agency

LONDON — Social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

Tate and his brother Tristan, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love.”

A number of campaign groups have claimed Tate’s views make him a danger to young men and boys who see his content online.

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms.

The former kickboxer has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, according to the prosecutors.

It is understood a trial will not begin immediately and a judge will have up to 60 days to assess the file.

