History for Chron

Dave Beck was imprisoned to two five-year concurrent sentences for filing two fraudulent union tax returns. The former head of the teamsters’ union surrendered himself to the U.S. marshal in Seattle.

Beck stated he was innocent and stressed that he was “found guilty, not of tax evasion, but on two counts under indictments for failure to correct reports for a non-tax paying organization covering the years of 1950 and 1952.” Beck insists his bookkeeper was the only one who saw the reports and he had never read or signed them.

Former Senator Warren G. Magnuson told the Spokane Chamber of Commerce that five companies had expressed interest in bidding on the old Pacific Northwest Alloys light-metals plant near Mead. The five companies were Pittsburgh Metallurgical Co., American Chrome Co., Union Carbide Corp., Domestic Manganese Co. and the Anaconda Co.

The advertising for the plant came in two stages, the presale advertising and the second round of advertising with the opening for the bids. The offers were for both a purchase and lease basis.