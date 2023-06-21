Family Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise stated.

Art, Animals and Garden – This class will allow students to explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish home. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/3oi7ALz. June 26-30, 9 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $195. (509) 325-1500.

Camp Read-a-Rama – Read and explore children’s books during camp and then use the books’ themes for camp activities, crafts, music, and games. Grades 2-5. Registration required at scld.org. June 26-29, 9 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Gardens at Gizmo Summer Day Camp – Students will explore becoming a horticulturalist and a civil engineer working in a community garden. For ages 9-13. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at bit.ly/3nsnJ02. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Little Hands, Many Crafts – A daily class for introductory art projects. Every day, kids get to take home a different project: including several painting projects, origami flowers, and macrame bracelets. For ages 6-9. Register at bit.ly/43dQ3CW. June 26-30, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Buzzy Bees and Pollination – Summer is a busy time for bees! Learn about what they’re up to with a Spokane County Master Gardener through stories, songs, and activities. Ages 3-8. Monday, 10-10:45 a.m. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Free. (509) 444-5395.

Paws to Read – Young readers will read to a real therapy dog. This is the perfect program for children who are working on building their reading confidence or who love sharing books with a furry friend. Monday, 3:30-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs Concert – A concert bursting with comedy, creativity, and outrageously fun songs by Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs. Monday, 6 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Bouncing Bear Cubs Story Time – Baby Story Time for 0-18 months. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Sunshine and Story Time in the Park – Children discover parks in the area and learn more about the natural world. Stories, crafts, and activities will be nature themed. Events happen at different parks each week. For all dates and locations, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/sunshinestory. Tuesday, 10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

StoryWalk Launch Party – The Cd’A Library has partnered with the Idaho State Parks Department and the IAEYC to install this new feature along the path to the water at the entrance to Higgens Point. A StoryWalk is a fun way to get families outside and reading together. Copies of the StoryWalk book and activity kits given to all who attend. Tuesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Higgens Point, Idaho Centennial Trail, Coeur d’Alene. Free.

Touch-a-Truck! – Visit a recycling truck, a water truck, and more in the parking lot, courtesy of the City of Spokane and partnering agencies. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Indian Trail Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Free. (509) 444-5395.

Craft Tuesdays at Tekoa Library – Kids can stop by their neighborhood library to participate in the following activities. Ages 5-11. Tuesday, Noon. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

June Wildflower Craft Camp – Make an embroidered flower necklace and wildflower fairy to help exercise creativity, make friends, and build new skills. Tuesday, 1-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Escape Room: The Stolen Diamond – Solve clues and puzzles to “escape” and retrieve the stolen diamond. For middle and high school aged kids. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org. Tuesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Dinosaur Slab Relief with Collista Krebs – Students will use different techniques to make a ceramic tile picture of their favorite dinosaur. For ages 10-16. Register at bit.ly/3Oqxg3t. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $59. (509) 325-1500.

Teen Cupcake Decorating Basics – Discover basic techniques for cupcake decorating. Learn different supplies, terms, and piping tips to create beautifully decorated cupcakes. Practice on three cupcakes to take home. Ages 13–18. Register at scld.org. Wednesday-Friday, 2-3 p.m. Deer Park Library, 208 S. Forest Ave., Deer Park. Free. (509) 893-8300.

Tween Library Carnival – The library carnival just for tweens. Test skills at classic and unique carnival games to earn prize tickets, and earn enough to take home a cool prize. Ages 8-12. Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Medical Lake Library, 321 E. Herb St., Medical Lake. Free. (509) 893-8330.

FUNdamentals Math Camp – A hands-on math camp, designed to supplement middle and high school curriculum. Tweens and teens are invited to see math in a whole new way. Six weeks of programming include fractions, sin and cos curves, spirals, topology, and triangles. Wednesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa, Wash. Free. (509) 284-3121.

Silent Book Club at the Teen Zone – Read or study silently at the library and get a free beverage. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, 4-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Wobbling Woodchucks Story Time – Toddler Story Time centers around fun stories, songs, rhymes, and play time that emphasize development and literacy. Weekly themes such as forest animals and camping will highlight the great outdoors. Ages 18 months to 3 years old. Thursday, 10-10:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Wilderness Explorers – For outdoor adventurers ages 6-12. Explore wilderness topics with books, activities and guest experts that highlight fun, exercise, creativity, and discovery. For each week’s topic, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/wilderness-explorers. Thursday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

The Breakdown: Videography – Discover the art of creating and producing music videos. Expand knowledge of pre-production, shooting, and editing a music video. Learn about equipment, location scouting, storyboarding, and editing techniques. Register at spark-central.org/events. Ages 14-25. Friday, 2-4 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Gamers Guild Teen Zone – Hang out with other local teens while playing games like League of Legends, Nintendo Switch games, board games, or bring a game to play! Ages 12-19. Friday, 4-5:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

ICCU Summer Carnival – Five-day event featuring classic carnival rides, foods, live music from the Spokane Symphony and fireworks on the fourth of July. June 30-July 4, 4 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Cut-outs: Paper Stop-Motion Animation – As a class collaboration, students will work together to make multiple stop motion animation videos. This class is intended to be as beginner-friendly as possible with both techniques and supplies. Bring a flash drive (8 GB min.) For ages 11 and older. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 22. Register at bit.ly/45fe1zK. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $154. (509) 325-1500.

Art, Animals and Garden with Kit Jagoda and Sean Mitchell – This class will allow students to explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish home. For ages 8-12. Register at bit.ly/42P3E3W. Monday, July 3-7, 9 a.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $195. (509) 325-1500.

Science Speaks Spokane: Fishing for Ice – Participants will use the scientific method and household items to discover melting temperatures. Participants will be provided with worksheets and instructions on how to do this experiment at home. Monday, July 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.