Man arrested trying to cross Canadian border after robbery in Bellingham, police say

By Jack Belcher Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM — A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after trying to cross the border into Canada in a stolen car, then jumping out and running on foot, police said.

Joshua Richardson, no hometown given, stole a car of an unknown make and model in the 4200 block at Meridian Street in Bellingham.

A Washington State Police trooper was in the area of the robbery, and Richardson rammed the stolen vehicle into the patrol car, police said. The trooper began a pursuit, but it was quickly called off, Kelsey Harding, Washington State Patrol officer, told the Bellingham Herald.

From there, Richardson drove to the border crossing in Blaine. The suspect drove through the grass approaching the border and ended up running on foot. He was taken into custody by the Canadian border patrol, but it is unknown whether he actually made it across the border, Harding said.

Richardson was transferred into the custody of Washington State Patrol.

Richardson is charged with second- and fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is currently in custody at the Whatcom County Jail.