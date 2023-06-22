Kevin Costner ex-wife Christine ﻿﻿Baumgartner wants $248K a month in child support: court docs

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

New court documents reveal that Christine Baumgartner, the ex-wife of Kevin Costner, is requesting $248,000 a month in child support.

The estranged couple, who wed in 2004, are entrenched in a bitter divorce battle that now involves their three teenage children.

According to People, court documents show the 49-year-old handbag designer’s attorneys claim the near quarter-million-dollar figure “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

The two-time Oscar winner is requested to also pay 100% of private school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health care expenses for 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-year-old Grace.

Costner’s 2022 income was listed at $19,517,064 with his family’s expenses listed at $6,645,285 before taxes. Expenses listed include luxury travel, entertaining and the maintenance of several large properties, amounting up to about $2 million annually.

All in, the family’s net income reportedly amounts to $7,595,520.

Baumgartner requested no spousal support in the documents filed on Friday in the Superior Court in Santa Barbara, California.

In May, the 49-year-old Cat Bag Couture owner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage — citing “irreconcilable differences.”

This is the second marriage for the 68-year-old “Dances with Wolves” star, following his union with Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994.

Baumgartner is unwilling to vacate the home she shares with Costner, despite a 30-day deadline noted in their prenuptial agreement, according to TMZ. The celebrity gossip outlet also reported that the recent Golden Globe Award winner is willing to offer her $10,000 for moving expenses and another $30,000 per month for a rental home.

A source told People that she was paid an additional $1 million as stipulated in the divorce settlement.