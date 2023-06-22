TEC at Bryant

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Banners labeling the Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant as a school of distinction multiple years running hang on the wall in the front entry of the small parent partnership school.

Soon, another banner recognizing the quality of the school’s teaching and learning will go up after the school was recently one of only six schools in the nation to receive the Rise Award.

TEC is a one-of-a-kind school in the Spokane Public Schools district, offering a unique mix of in-building classes taught by certified teachers and home instruction led by parents. The Rise Award was given by Gradient Learning, the nonprofit organization that leads the Summit Learning program that includes 400 U.S. schools .

The school is being recognized for “building systems and a culture that prepares students with the skills and knowledge to succeed not only in school, but in life,” according to Gradient Learning. The award is given to schools that commit to ongoing coaching and professional development for staff while also offering excellent educational services.

TEC is a K-12 school, but the award was given for the high school program, which includes about 65 students.

“A lot of them have been with us since kindergarten,” TEC Principal Suzanne Smith said of the high school students. “We know what works and what doesn’t. We are the only school in Spokane Public Schools that is K-12 and I think there’s a benefit to that.”

The school was evaluated on everything from test scores to the number of assignments students turned in.

“They came down and watched a few classes and were just blown away,” Smith said. “They had never even heard of a school like ours. Our high school team has worked so hard and they’re doing amazing things.”

TEC has about 400 students and there are often wait lists. Though the size of the building limits the number of students, Smith said the limitation on the number of students helps the program retain its personalized approach.

“It is family,” she said. “It is so close.”

As a parent partnership school, TEC offers support to parents and students who don’t want a traditional public school experience but also don’t want to fully home-school the student. “Typically, they want to be more active in their child’s learning,” she said.

Younger students attend classes two days a week at TEC and spend the rest of the time learning at home. TEC offers classes in core subjects as well as enrichment classes in everything from gardening to music to Irish dancing. High school students attend classes in the school building five days a week.

Each student has an individualized written student learning plan that includes learning goals and families work with a certificated teacher to create and implement the plan. TEC aligns with the Washington State Alternative Learning Experience requirements.

Smith said she’s pleased that the work her high school staff is doing has been recognized.

“Our high school program has just flourished,” she said. “I feel like we’re this hidden gem that nobody knows about.”

Registration is open at TEC, but space availability varies by grade and students may be placed on a wait list. Parents interested in exploring the parent partnership program can call (509) 354-7810.