Hoopfest’s elite ready to take center stage this weekend at annual 3-on-3 tournament

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Northern Quest Center Court is home to the premier basketball that Hoopfest can offer.

Four elite divisions compete throughout the weekend with the goal to play in the U.S. Pavilion to etch their names in the Hoopfest history books.

Three 2022 elite champions are back for more, while one division is wide open for the field to test their luck.

In the men’s 6-foot and over bracket, Hub Northwest is vying for its fifth-straight title which would tie a Hoopfest record with BAMM (coed elite in 17-19 and ‘22) and TBA (women’s elite between ‘10-14).

Hub Northwest is still manned by former Gonzaga Bulldog Mike Hart, former Eastern Eagles Parker Kelly and Marc Axton, and Northwest Nazarene and Northwest Christian grad Robert Lippman.

Their first game on Saturday is against Flight at 9:30 a.m. on Xfinity elite division court No. 4 on Spokane Falls, just east of Howard.

Standing in their way of a five-peat is both Big and Juicy – the runner-ups a year ago – and Rawr xd which features former Lewis and Clark standout and Boise State Bronco Naje Smith.

Big and Juicy features Dominick Oliveri, Matt Ellis, Elias Ralph and Aaron Tesfagiorgis.

Oliveri was also a Tiger who played alongside Smith between 2014-2016 before heading to Western Washington and then to the University of Victoria for his final year of eligibility last season.

That is where Ellis, Ralph and Tesfagiorgis all played and where all three are from. Ellis went on to play professionally in Canada.

They play Juiced Up on Saturday at 8 a.m. on Xfinity elite division No. 2.

For Rawr xd, outside of Smith is Xavian Rushing, Desmen McCoy and Daylon Gray.

Smith is the only one to play at a college level, while the other three had a mixture of competitive youth and high school experience. Their first game is against Eastern OR Ballers at 8 a.m. on Xfinity elite division No. 1.

Men’s under-6-foot

This bracket will be fascinating with the 2022 champs, BE BALL FOR LIFE attempting to go back-to-back, but they will have to do it without one of their players from a year ago.

Dominique McClendon, Justin Bright and Jason Carmichael return, as they add Joshua Thomas.

Thomas was a member of the 2017-19 Eastern Washington squads after a decorated career for Central Valley High School.

Bright, who played for the Community College of Spokane, will be looking for his fourth elite title, with his first two coming with his brother Daniel in 2010 (No Ceilings) and 2017 (Charlie’s Gold).

Preston Wynne, formerly of BE BALL FOR LIFE, is now on Amotkan and he is teamed up with Brandon Kohler, Markieth Brown and Coty Reuben. Reuban is the only one who didn’t play professional basketball in some capacity.

Brown played at Shadle Park and Montana Tech while Kohler was a Reardan basketball player who spent a season at Whitworth.

Wynne also was a Sasquatch with Bright, becoming the second player to surpass 1,000 points. He previously had a a star-studded career at Wellpinit.

BE BALL FOR LIFE’s first game is at 10:30 a.m. against Full Contact on Xfinity elite division court No. 6 while Amotkan faces Double D at 9 a.m. on Xfinity elite division court No. 8.

Women’s elite

Fresh off her induction into the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame, Stacy Clinesmith is back for more Hoopfest lore.

In 2022, Clinesmith won her fifth elite title and second with Tomato StreetBallers.

Clinesmith is still an assistant on Lisa Fortier’s Gonzaga staff, but prior she was a state player of the year under Jeannie Helfer at Mead.

She then went to UC Santa Barbara, graduating as the program’s fourth-leading scorer (1,565 points) and second in assists (647). The Sacramento Monarchs made her their second-round pick in the WNBA draft.

Two players, Oti Gildon (former Gonzaga Prep Bullpup) and Megan Huff stepped down, but replacing them is Kiara Kudron and Laurie Koehn.

Kudron played under Clinesmith at Gonzaga from 2012-17 and she was a video assistant coach for the Bulldogs until a season ago.

She also played professionally in Spain and Luxemburg.

Koehn is currently an associate coach for Washington State but formerly played in the WNBA for eight seasons between the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream.

Along for another title push is Erika Bean who was a standout for the University Utah before a playing career in Greece.

Their first game is against BlockItLikeItsHot at 8 a.m. on Xfinity elite division court No. 5 on Spokane Falls, west of Stevens.

Coed elite

The coed elite bracket is wide open this year as BAMM, the five-time reigning champs, hung up their sneakers.

BAMM’s four players Matt and Mike Dorr and Andrew and Brianne Ryan are not competing in Hoopfest in 2023.

After their final victory, Andrew Ryan said that it would be a week or two prior Hoopfest registration began before they decided to come back.

It appears as if their answer was no.

The team that pushed BAMM to a sudden death game in 2022 is back with the title in mind, but instead of being known as Alley Oopers, they are Family Ties this year.

Austin Bolt, the former Gatorade Player of the Year in both basketball and football in 2020, leads the team with three Jimenez’s flanking him: Alyssa, Alex and Salvador.

The Jimenez’s played with Bolt at Borah High School in Boise.

Bolt is also a tight end for the Boise State Broncos and in 2022, his season was cut short due to a season-ending leg injury.

Had Andrew Ryan – and his coed MVP award – and BAMM not won the title, Bolt would have earned the MVP, he was that dominant.

Featuring impressive athleticism, Bolt perplexed the Dorr twins who were tasked with defending him.

He also had a tantalizing jump shot that was difficult to defend against.

This year, Bolt will need more help from the Jimenez’s if they hope to win their first coed championship.

Their first game is at 8:30 a.m. against Local Twenty Nine on Xfinity elite court No. 5.